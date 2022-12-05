DCM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,611 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,158,289.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,473,184 shares of company stock worth $111,212,109. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded down $7.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $373.43. The company had a trading volume of 20,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,820. The company has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.94. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

