DCM Advisors LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

DCM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PRU traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,193. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.66.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.54.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

