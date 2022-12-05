DCM Advisors LLC Sells 45,121 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

DCM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,121 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,620,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 152,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,133,126. The company has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

