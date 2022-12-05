DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0522 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 5th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0522 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $189.70 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,764,055 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

