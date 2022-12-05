DEI (DEI) Price Up 68.6% Over Last 7 Days

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $3.51 billion and $6,429.39 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 68.6% higher against the dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00002743 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00450475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022309 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001278 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018699 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

