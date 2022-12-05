Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Short Interest Update

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Delcath Systems stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. 8,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,504. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.05. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $9.04.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 757.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.