Dero (DERO) Hits Market Cap of $52.96 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $52.96 million and approximately $105,924.59 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $4.05 or 0.00023348 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,334.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.00 or 0.00478826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00021881 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00115910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.53 or 0.00833719 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.31 or 0.00659396 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00246386 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,086,031 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

