Desjardins Raises BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to C$156.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2023 earnings at $8.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.78.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $78.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $88.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.79.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. BRP had a net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,046.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in BRP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 465,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 31,305 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BRP in the third quarter worth $5,198,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in BRP by 11.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 225,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 22,980 shares during the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.