Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $185.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $149.74 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $377.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.22.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 13.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 25.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after buying an additional 2,569,953 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Snowflake by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after buying an additional 1,270,181 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Snowflake by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after buying an additional 306,258 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

