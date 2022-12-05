dForce USD (USX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $201.84 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 1% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $201.84 million and approximately $24.43 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00450475 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022309 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001278 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018699 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000876 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000340 BTC.

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00281955 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

