DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DHX. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

DHI Group Price Performance

DHX opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.05 million, a PE ratio of 140.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHI Group

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.44 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 1.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in DHI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in DHI Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in DHI Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 294,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 46,467 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 54.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 130,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,193,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 83,453 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

