Dignity Gold 24 Hour Volume Reaches $50.27 (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Dignity Gold token can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00009401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dignity Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and approximately $50.27 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dignity Gold has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dignity Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,023.73 or 0.05942420 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.98 or 0.00499085 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,184.39 or 0.30093695 BTC.

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold was first traded on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.41011157 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dignity Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dignity Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.