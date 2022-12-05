Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 4,710 Shares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 4,710 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $171,208.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,396,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,768,954.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,845 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $443,280.95.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,200 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $109,632.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 32,430 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $1,119,483.60.

On Thursday, November 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,540 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $894,666.20.

On Monday, November 7th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,680 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $535,001.60.

On Friday, November 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 35,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,596 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $789,758.12.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.07. 107,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,851. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 229.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 785,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after buying an additional 547,293 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,557,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 135,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,929,000 after purchasing an additional 88,775 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 680,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,884,000 after purchasing an additional 85,720 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Further Reading

