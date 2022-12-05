Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Upgraded to Outperform by CIBC

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$3.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$3.25. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

DIV traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.08. 407,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,905. The firm has a market capitalization of C$434.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.49. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$2.51 and a one year high of C$3.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.80.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

