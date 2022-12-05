DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 773,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of DocGo stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.25. 29,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $745.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.65. DocGo has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the third quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 226.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

