Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) President Thomas R. Scalf Sells 10,500 Shares

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $639,975.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,817.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Donaldson Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DCI traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,178. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after buying an additional 824,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after acquiring an additional 279,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 256,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 6.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,966,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,963,000 after acquiring an additional 239,595 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.