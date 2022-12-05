Dryden Capital LLC Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Dryden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Churchill Capital Corp V makes up 0.1% of Dryden Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dryden Capital LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter worth $12,165,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter valued at about $4,077,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 67.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 376,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 152,200 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 29.4% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 220,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter worth about $1,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp V Stock Performance

NYSE:CCV traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.04. 893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,219. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

Churchill Capital Corp V Profile

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

