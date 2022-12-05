EAC (EAC) Price Down 19.1% Over Last Week

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000901 BTC on major exchanges. EAC has a total market capitalization of $45.79 million and approximately $18,911.41 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.30 or 0.00473841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00022967 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001250 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00018481 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.15027228 USD and is up 13.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $19,007.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

