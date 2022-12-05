Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,850,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the October 31st total of 13,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,264.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,264.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $707,738.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 408,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,899.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,845,690 shares of company stock valued at $99,905,738. Insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,087,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 222,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 126,868 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 818,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after buying an additional 141,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ESTE traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $15.00. 13,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.08.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.20). Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $531.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

