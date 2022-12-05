East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW) Short Interest Up 11.8% in November

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ERESW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.09. 89,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,044. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15. East Resources Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in East Resources Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,599 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

