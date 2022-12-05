Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) and Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN – Get Rating) and Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Mateon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgewise Therapeutics has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and Edgewise Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.64 million N/A N/A Edgewise Therapeutics N/A N/A -$42.81 million ($1.22) -7.26

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mateon Therapeutics and Edgewise Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mateon Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Edgewise Therapeutics 1 0 3 0 2.50

Edgewise Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 148.31%. Given Edgewise Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edgewise Therapeutics is more favorable than Mateon Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.1% of Edgewise Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and Edgewise Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mateon Therapeutics N/A -64.66% -42.92% Edgewise Therapeutics N/A -21.33% -20.43%

About Mateon Therapeutics

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus. It also develops OXi4503 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CA4P for the treatment of advanced metastatic melanoma. The company is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial. It develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

