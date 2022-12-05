Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Update

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,338,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Electromedical Technologies Price Performance
EMED stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Electromedical Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
Electromedical Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electromedical Technologies (EMED)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for Electromedical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromedical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.