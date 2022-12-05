Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Update

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,338,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Electromedical Technologies Price Performance

EMED stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Electromedical Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Electromedical Technologies Company Profile

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. It offers WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device that is used by consumers and health care professionals to relieve chronic and acute pain.

