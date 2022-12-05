Electroneum (ETN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $45,516.48

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $36.54 million and approximately $45,516.48 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005796 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001238 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00013382 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,934,281,636 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

