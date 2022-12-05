Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 12.9% This Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $36.35 million and approximately $46,464.02 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005878 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001264 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000653 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002170 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00013762 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000146 BTC.
About Electroneum
ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,934,339,644 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
