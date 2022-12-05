Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 12.9% This Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $36.35 million and approximately $46,464.02 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005878 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001264 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00013762 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,934,339,644 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

