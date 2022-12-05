Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 11.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 30,257 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 968.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 135,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 57.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevation Oncology stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.94. 915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,885. Elevation Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Elevation Oncology ( NASDAQ:ELEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.55). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ELEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Elevation Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

