Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.1 %

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

LLY stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $374.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,622. The company has a market capitalization of $355.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.80.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.