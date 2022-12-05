Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ELMUF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elisa Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Elisa Oyj from €54.60 ($56.29) to €50.80 ($52.37) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Elisa Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.10.

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

ELMUF stock opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.69. Elisa Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $55.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

