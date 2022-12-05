Eminence Capital LP Acquires 891,114 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,615,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891,114 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $59,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Price Performance

Oak Street Health stock opened at $22.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $35.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,904,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,324,915.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 563,768 shares in the company, valued at $13,575,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $1,369,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,904,159 shares in the company, valued at $134,324,915.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 948,496 shares of company stock worth $23,636,371. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSH. Raymond James cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.87.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

See Also

