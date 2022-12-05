Eminence Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Eminence Capital LP reduced its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 354,995 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP owned 0.65% of GoDaddy worth $71,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $78.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average is $74.17.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,623 shares of company stock worth $565,393 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

