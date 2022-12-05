Eminence Capital LP Has $107.74 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Eminence Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,520 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for about 2.1% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.22% of Centene worth $107,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after buying an additional 3,683,887 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Centene by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,045 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 124.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,764 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,793,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,094,000 after buying an additional 1,121,697 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Down 0.0 %

CNC stock opened at $85.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.09. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.