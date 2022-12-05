Eminence Capital LP Has $11.04 Million Stock Holdings in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Eminence Capital LP lowered its stake in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,132,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,164 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in TCV Acquisition were worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCVA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TCV Acquisition by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of TCV Acquisition by 87.4% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,811,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,439,000 after buying an additional 1,311,326 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TCV Acquisition by 83.0% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 561,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 254,436 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of TCV Acquisition by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,218,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 218,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCV Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

