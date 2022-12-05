Eminence Capital LP Has $115.38 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Eminence Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,213 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises approximately 2.3% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned 0.29% of Corteva worth $115,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $67.31 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average is $60.20.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

