Eminence Capital LP Has $76.46 Million Stock Position in South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB)

Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532,775 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 2.29% of South Pacific Resources worth $76,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in South Pacific Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,540,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Pacific Resources by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,137,000 after purchasing an additional 285,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of South Pacific Resources by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 999,459 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of South Pacific Resources by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,404,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,648,000 after purchasing an additional 282,821 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in South Pacific Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 711,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,219 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on South Pacific Resources from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of South Pacific Resources from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of South Pacific Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of South Pacific Resources to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of South Pacific Resources from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Pacific Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.17.

South Pacific Resources Stock Performance

South Pacific Resources Dividend Announcement

SPB stock opened at $66.68 on Monday. South Pacific Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $104.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. South Pacific Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

South Pacific Resources Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

