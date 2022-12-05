Eminence Capital LP Purchases 144,826 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,004,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,826 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises approximately 3.2% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $162,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,802,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,299.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at $119,740,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $48.44 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $604.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.