Eminence Capital LP Purchases 89,602 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,602 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP owned about 1.88% of Group 1 Automotive worth $50,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GPI. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $2,633,774.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,389,582.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.61, for a total value of $714,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,474.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $2,633,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,389,582.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,415. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPI opened at $192.16 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $212.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.14 and a 200 day moving average of $173.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.