Eminence Capital LP Sells 185,494 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Eminence Capital LP decreased its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,454,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,494 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $95,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 10.1% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 72,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Insider Activity

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPX opened at $32.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.78. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $48.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.