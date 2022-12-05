Emocoin (EMO) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Emocoin (EMO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Emocoin token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Emocoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Emocoin has a market capitalization of $35.71 million and $6,966.71 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Emocoin Token Profile

Emocoin launched on April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Emocoin is www.emo.network. Emocoin’s official message board is linktr.ee/emo.coin.

Emocoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00170014 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

