Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 13,924 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,897,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,924 shares during the quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.49% of Aemetis worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 105.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 17.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis Price Performance

Aemetis stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $194.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $17.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aemetis Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on AMTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Aemetis to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Aemetis to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

(Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.