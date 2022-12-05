Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Invests $32.66 Million in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 499,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,658,000. Continental Resources makes up about 2.2% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Continental Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CLR stock opened at $74.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day moving average is $68.29. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.10). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Continental Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.82.

About Continental Resources

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.