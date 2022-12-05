Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,160,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,702,000. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 2.7% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 38.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,525,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $579,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,520 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $2,483,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $32.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.