Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,593,797 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,593,797 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,951,000. NOV accounts for 1.8% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 1,360.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 760.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

In other NOV news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.

NOV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,519. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.30. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 751.92 and a beta of 1.86.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). NOV had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.89%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

