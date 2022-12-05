Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Sells 23,508 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,508 shares during the quarter. Nabors Industries makes up about 1.5% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Nabors Industries worth $22,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth about $379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NBR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.67.
Nabors Industries Stock Performance
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($1.83). The company had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.20 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -26.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
See Also
