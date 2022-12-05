Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Sells 23,508 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,508 shares during the quarter. Nabors Industries makes up about 1.5% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Nabors Industries worth $22,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth about $379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NBR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.67.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Nabors Industries stock traded down $1.70 on Monday, hitting $154.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,172. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.43 and a 200-day moving average of $138.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $207.67.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($1.83). The company had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.20 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -26.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.