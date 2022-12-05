Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,263 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Tenaris worth $17,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Tenaris during the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tenaris by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tenaris by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Tenaris Stock Up 0.0 %

Tenaris stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.94. 6,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $35.05.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.94%.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Further Reading

