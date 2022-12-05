Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Gap Down to $57.99

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.99, but opened at $55.66. Encompass Health shares last traded at $57.30, with a volume of 1,694 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,549.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at about $81,506,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $51,692,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Encompass Health by 88.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,685,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,494,000 after buying an additional 792,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at about $47,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

