Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Short Interest Update

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the October 31st total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

NYSE EDR traded down 0.21 on Friday, hitting 21.83. 830,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,214. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 17.42 and a 52 week high of 35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is 21.21 and its 200 day moving average is 21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 30.70.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 29,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.12, for a total transaction of 746,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at 1,168,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 29,725 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.12, for a total value of 746,692.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,168,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 22.14, for a total transaction of 9,630,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,267 shares of company stock worth $15,798,231. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 103.0% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

