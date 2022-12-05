Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $14.84 Billion

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $14.84 billion and approximately $3.77 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for approximately $174.68 or 0.01026582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 171.50042904 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,315,371.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

