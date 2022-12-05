Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 44,097 shares.The stock last traded at $212.16 and had previously closed at $220.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Enstar Group Stock Down 4.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.73.
Institutional Trading of Enstar Group
About Enstar Group
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
Featured Articles
