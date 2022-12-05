Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 44,097 shares.The stock last traded at $212.16 and had previously closed at $220.53.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,049,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 380,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

