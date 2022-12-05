Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the October 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGLX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 731,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,040. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $130.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.11. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.07 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGLX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 3.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 528,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 524,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 22.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 92,585 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 431,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

Further Reading

