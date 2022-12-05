Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $86.56 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Ergo has a market cap of $86.56 million and $392,541.16 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.37 or 0.00007946 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,274.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00449821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00021999 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00113644 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.86 or 0.00832834 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.91 or 0.00647876 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00245378 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,061,467 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.