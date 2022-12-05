ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Update

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,200 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 401,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of analysts have commented on ESE shares. TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 60,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 193,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 93,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESE stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $95.69. 52,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,182. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $96.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.13%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

